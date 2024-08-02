Hundreds of bank branches disappeared from the high street last year as they shut their doors for good, and a similar number set to shut in 2024.

Among the nearly 200 locations set for closure this year are 45 UK bank branches that are shutting down in August.

Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest and Bank of Scotland are among the major banks shutting branches across the country in the coming weeks.

All of the businesses have cited the increase in the number of people banking online rather than in person as one of the reasons behind the new list of branch closures.

You can see if your local branch is one of those planned for closure below:

Lloyds bank closures

  • Lloyds, Clitheroe, England
  • Lloyds, Commercial Road, London, England
  • Lloyds, Exeter, England
  • Lloyds, Ilminster, England
  • Lloyds, Malpas, England

Halifax bank closures

  • Halifax, Abergavenny, England
  • Halifax, Exmouth, England
  • Halifax, Haverfordwest, Wales
  • Halifax, Hessle, England
  • Halifax, Loughton, England
  • Halifax, Midsomer Norton, England
  • Halifax, Redhill, England
  • Halifax, Sudbury, England

NatWest bank closures

  • NatWest, Andover, England
  • NatWest, Chadwell Heath, England
  • NatWest, City of London, England
  • NatWest, East Grinstead, England
  • NatWest, Eltham, England
  • NatWest, Gravesend, England
  • NatWest, Hackney, England
  • NatWest, Hendon, England
  • NatWest, Islington, England
  • NatWest, Lewisham, England
  • NatWest, Marylebone, England
  • NatWest, Muswell Hill, London
  • NatWest, Paddington, England
  • NatWest, Ramsgate, England
  • NatWest, Shepherd’s Bush, England
  • NatWest, Stalybridge, England
  • NatWest, Streatham, London
  • NatWest, West Kirby, England
  • NatWest, West Wickham, England
  • NatWest, Woking, England
  • NatWest, Worcester Park, England

Barclays bank closures

  • Barclays, Acton, England
  • Barclays, Halifax, England
  • Barclays, Keighley, England
  • Barclays, Northampton, England
  • Barclays, Rhyl, Wales

Bank of Scotland bank closures

  • Bank of Scotland, Buckie, Scotland
  • Bank of Scotland, Kilcreggan, Scotland
  • Bank of Scotland, Lanark, Scotland
  • Bank of Scotland, Lesmahagow, Scotland