Among the nearly 200 locations set for closure this year are 45 UK bank branches that are shutting down in August.

Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest and Bank of Scotland are among the major banks shutting branches across the country in the coming weeks.

All of the businesses have cited the increase in the number of people banking online rather than in person as one of the reasons behind the new list of branch closures.

You can see if your local branch is one of those planned for closure below:

Lloyds bank closures

Lloyds, Clitheroe, England

Lloyds, Commercial Road, London, England

Lloyds, Exeter, England

Lloyds, Ilminster, England

Lloyds, Malpas, England

Halifax bank closures

Halifax, Abergavenny, England

Halifax, Exmouth, England

Halifax, Haverfordwest, Wales

Halifax, Hessle, England

Halifax, Loughton, England

Halifax, Midsomer Norton, England

Halifax, Redhill, England

Halifax, Sudbury, England

NatWest bank closures

NatWest, Andover, England

NatWest, Chadwell Heath, England

NatWest, City of London, England

NatWest, East Grinstead, England

NatWest, Eltham, England

NatWest, Gravesend, England

NatWest, Hackney, England

NatWest, Hendon, England

NatWest, Islington, England

NatWest, Lewisham, England

NatWest, Marylebone, England

NatWest, Muswell Hill, London

NatWest, Paddington, England

NatWest, Ramsgate, England

NatWest, Shepherd’s Bush, England

NatWest, Stalybridge, England

NatWest, Streatham, London

NatWest, West Kirby, England

NatWest, West Wickham, England

NatWest, Woking, England

NatWest, Worcester Park, England

Barclays bank closures

Barclays, Acton, England

Barclays, Halifax, England

Barclays, Keighley, England

Barclays, Northampton, England

Barclays, Rhyl, Wales

Bank of Scotland bank closures