MARIA PAWLIK-CAMPBELL, 44, of Balmoral Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone at the Croes-y-mwyalch roundabout in Cwmbran on January 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICKY MAY, 51, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Gwent man accused of paying for the sexual abuse of children abroad

CLAUDINE CAMERON, 57, of Maple Close, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEREN SMITH, 21, of Penllwyn Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILLIP WARD, 60, of Fairfax Road, Newport must pay £868 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Llanwern on January 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS DAVIES, 38, of Llanwern Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONOR O'KANE, 28, of Avondale Road, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILLIP DAVIS, 53, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES DAVIES, 37, of Hill View, Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JONES, 62, of Maesygwartha Road, Gilwern, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JULIUS HORVATH, 48, of Cherwell Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.