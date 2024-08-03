Lizzy's Café Ltd

Lizzy's Café Ltd on Victoria Street in Old Cwmbran was awarded top marks on July 15, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team was given a score of 'Very Good' for their hygienic handling of food, while being awarded a 'Good' rating for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Lizzy's Café Ltd (Image: Google Maps)

In a post on Facebook, the owner of Lizzy's Café Ltd, said: "After going through (and continuing to go through) the worst time of my life, I have to thank my staff for not only holding the place together for me, but for also retaining our FIVE rating on "scores on the doors", after the environment health check this week.

"Thank you girls. Your support has been so appreciated. You really are the A team.

"#teamlizzys"

Address: 58b Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, NP44 3JN

Establishment type: Café

One Stop

One Stop on Commercial Street in Pontynewydd was awarded top marks on July 12, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team was given a score of 'Very Good' across the board, for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

The One Stop opened on the former site of the Pontnewydd Inn (Image: One Stop)

The store opened on Thursday, June 13, and drew a crowd, with the retailer earning quite the achievement in their first food hygiene inspection.

At the time of opening, the regional manager, Krystal Turnbull, said: "It's so lovely to finally open this store. This is part of our ongoing commitment to growing and becoming that one place for people to come and shop."

Store manager, Kay Gregory, called the shop "a stunning space," filled with lots of light.

Address: 1-3 Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, NP44 1DY

Establishment Type: Retailer

Pausa café in Dunelm

Pausa Café in Cwmbran was given top marks on July 12, 2024 in their first food hygiene rating.

The team was given a score of 'Good' across the board, for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

Pausa Café (Image: Dunelm Pausa Café)

After the rating was released, store manager Sam Thomas, said in a Facebook post: "Today we had our offcial environmental health visit & our Pausa Kitchen Café scored an amazing 5!

"I just wanted to personally shout out & thank all of our brilliant coffee shop team who have all worked so hard & have done so well! Given all the pressures they have all had to face learning a new job, being extremely busy & trying to serve all of our customers as best as possible.

"Thank you guys, you’ve smashed it!"

Address: Dunelm, 25 South Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PU

Establishment type: Café

Trios

Trios on Richmond Road in Pontnewydd was also awarded top marks on July 11, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team was given a score of 'Good' across the board, for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

After the rating was released, Lesley from the 'Trios' team said this in a Facebook post: "I’m posting this to say a massive THANKYOU to my wonderful staff in Trios for all their hard work and determination to carry on the business despite me being off due to ill health for some months.

Trios Café (Image: Google Maps)

"It’s not been easy- we have struggled to make ends meet and had to close on Saturdays for the time being.

"We were visited by Environmental Health two weeks ago and have been awarded a 5 rating once again.

"October 1st Trios celebrates its 10th anniversary- not only is this an achievement - as many said we wouldn’t last! - but we’ve kept that 5 rating the whole time.

"Again thanks to you all - what a team.

"Lesley x"

Address: 7 Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, NP44 1EG

Establishment type: Tea shop and takeaway

Age Connects Torfaen

Age Connects in Torfaen is a charitable organisation with a bistro and outdoor seating area and they were awarded the highest rating on July 2, 2024.

The team was given a score of 'Very Good' across the board, for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

Age Connects Torfaen Widdershins Centre (Image: Google Maps)

The Bistro @ Widdershins Centre offers light bites and meals, with an outdoor seating area for the summer months.

Address: Ponthir Village Hall, Caerleon Road, Ponthir, Cwmbran, NP18 1GX

Establishment type: Café and Bistro