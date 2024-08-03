Shire Hall Museum is asking residents and tourists for their opinions on future displays.

MonLife Heritage is moving Monmouth Museum into the Shire Hall, but first wants to know what collections people are interested in.

A survey has been launched at https://www.monlife.co.uk/heritage/the-shire-hall/shire-hall-consultation/, to find out what themes and activities would draw them to the museum.

Whether you’re a frequent visitor or have never been, your input will help shape the museum’s offerings.

The modern Shire Hall museum will rely on community feedback to ensure its relevance and representation for all visitors.

It aims to spotlight narratives from the county, plus events and activities of wide interest.

Councillor Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: "We are working to create a modern space for visitors to learn more about the vast local history of Monmouth and surrounding areas.

"This museum is for everyone, and the survey lets you tell us what you want to see.

"If you've not been to the Shire Hall before, I'd urge you all to do so. The building is steeped in local, Welsh and British history."

The Grade I listed Shire Hall was built in 1724. It was the location of the Monmouthshire Assize Corts and Quarter Sessions and held the 1839/40 trial of Chartist leader John Frost and fellow chartists involved in the Newport Rising.

Shire Hall is open between 11am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday (except Wednesday) with free entry.