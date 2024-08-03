The independent inquiry is focused on the Horizon IT system failures that led to the wrongful prosecution of sub-postmasters.

Up to 16,000 current sub-postmasters and those on the Horizon Shortfall scheme have been asked to complete a survey about their Post Office experiences.

Those contacted have until August 9 to complete the survey.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Sir Wyn Williams, chair of the inquiry, and lead counsel, Jason Beer KC, emphasised the importance of these surveys to the inquiry's final phase.

Sir Wyn Williams said: "It is crucial that I get as full a response as possible to these surveys, because we have looked long at the past, but now... I want to know about the present."

Jason Beer said: "It's vital from the inquiry's perspective that we enter Phase 7 with as full a body of evidence about the current position as is possible."

The approached operators were emailed and contacted via YouGov.