Taking to the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a customer asked where they could get their hands on a box of the Coco Pops Rocks as they hadn't seen any in a while.

Responding to the user, the brand said: "I’m sorry to disappoint you but this product has been discontinued. Perhaps I can interest you in our two new Coco Pops varieties, Coco Pops Mega Pops and Coco Pops Loops."

Kellogg's fans left gutted as brand reveals that Coco Pops Rocks has been discontinued

Kellogg's fans were left gutted by the news with the user who made the original enquiry saying: "Thank you for replying Jen, despite delivering news my son will be disappointed with.

"Kellogs has sadly not released his favourite part of the Rocks alone. The softer lighter coloured ones. Hopefully you will bring them back one day!"

According to the Metro, the cereal is very popular with fans with many dubbing it the "best" thing to come from Kellogg's.

One customer said: "Coco pops rocks the best cereal ever made omd."

Responding to a social media user who claimed that Coco Pops are the best cereal, another said: "Not when coco rocks exist,the best version of coco pops."

The product is also well-reviewed on a number of supermarket websites with one five-star review on Tesco stating: "The best cereal I’ve had in my life. These changed my experience with breakfast in the mornings.

I wake up 10 minutes earlier everyday to eat these delights! I 100% recommend to everyone. So much better than Coco Pops. Yum."

Another admitted that they were finding it "hard to live without" them while a third customer said: "Love this cereal so much."