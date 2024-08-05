Jamie McAnsh, from Cwmbran, Torfaen in South Wales, who has a debilitating condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) which causes persistent and severe debilitating pain, will attempt to become the first person with CRPS to reach the summit of Mount Kilamanjaro in Tanzania, East Africa wearing pioneering leg braces.

His latest challenge comes two years after the 43 year-old, who has since learned to walk again, exceeded expectations by fulfilling a childhood dream to reach Mount Everest Base Camp South using specialist crutches, becoming one of a few disabled adventurers to achieve the feat.

This time, the disability champion and adaptive athlete will attempt to summit the 5,895 metre peak wearing custom-made carbon fibre legs.

Ten years ago the former salesman’s life was suddenly turned upside down when he went to bed “as normal” and woke up paralysed from the waist down, following a bout of shingles.

He was diagnosed with Lower Limb Bilateral CRPS, an uncommon condition that can be triggered by an injury or virus for which there is no cure, 13 months later but refused to give up.

“I had shingles in November 2013 which attacked my spinal column. I went to bed on January 6, 2014 and had a massive spasm, which ruptured my spine and woke up the following morning paralysed from the waist down,” he explained.

“My life turned upside down overnight.”

The former climber, avid runner and motorbike enthusiast embarked on a long and gruelling recovery, during which, he was diagnosed with cancer and hit rock bottom, which led to a suicide attempt.

He explained: “That’s when my life changed and I found support and a network of people. “Through physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, electroshock therapy and mental health therapy I started to build my confidence.”

Determined not to let his severe disability affect his ambitions, Jamie battled against adversity and found relief in sport, and defied the odds to complete 12 extreme challenges in 12 months, raising £250,000 for charity.

“I gained some mobility but relied on a wheelchair and specialist crutches to help me walk.”

He transformed his adversity into a beacon of inspiration and received the Charles Holland award in the ‘against all odds’ category in 2015.

He played wheelchair basketball for Cardiff and international rugby for Wales, and became the first disabled squash player to compete in the Welsh Open Masters tournament against able-bodied players.

Jamie, who is Head of Inclusions at business growth consultancy Champions (UK) plc, said his ambition to scale mountains began as a child when would dream of climbing Everest.

“I wanted to climb Everest since I was seven years old but CRPS changed my summit goal to Base Camp. It was an epic experience and incredible milestone to achieve using my crutches.”

“I pushed the boundaries of my condition and have made it my mission to inspire and educate others to embrace challenges by sharing my story.”

“I want to show that with ‘dreams, goals, determination, and unwavering grit, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

“My next goal is to reach the summit of Kilamanjaro without using crutches and wearing specialist carbon fibre legs- a feat that once seemed impossible.”

“I’ve been sponsored by the pioneering orthotics firm Thuasne UK, who made two sets of custom composite Carbon Fibre legs called SpryStep KAFOS’s (Knee-Ankle-Foot Orthoses) especially for the terrain.”

“They are like external legs with a blade, like an Olympic blade which goes down into the sole of my foot.”

“They are life-changing and completely support my limbs with the addition of a back brace which will support my spine.”

Jamie has only been wearing them for three months but has seen a significant reduction in pain.

“My balance, posture and mood have changed. I’ve gained more independence and is less reliant on his wheelchair.”

He describes the challenge ahead as both physically and mentally challenging but is most nervous about low-levels of oxygen at high altitude and altitude sickness.

“Our biggest challenges will be the infamous Barranco Wall, a steep ridge halfway up the mountain, and summit night which could take up to 15 hours.”

The expedition will be a poignant one for Jamie, who was born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to British Parents and moved to Wales, aged ten.

“I’ll be going back to my roots and will be climbing on my late-Dad’s birthday,” he added.

Jamie and his team of six, which includes his wife Charlott (CORR) will begin the seven-day challenge next week (AUG 6)

Jamie is a celebrity motivational speaker who travels around the world giving inspirational talks about his struggles, challenges and successes, uses the motto ‘always get back up.’