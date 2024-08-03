The events range from charity walks, rides and rows to summer socials and the 'kolor dash'.

The first event, known as the Bluemoon Charity Walk, involves a picturesque sunset hike to the iron-age hillfort situated atop Twmbarlwm.

Attendees will be able to take in the unequalled sight of the blue moon from one of South Wales's finest viewpoints on August 19.

The next anticipated blue moon will not occur until May 2026.

Following this, there's an opportunity to end the summer season on a high note with a social event at Whiteheads Sports & Social Club.

The family fun will last from 1pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 25, with food, games and live music on offer - plus a bouncy castle for younger attendees.

Also on August 25, the Kolor Dash in Cwmbran Boating North/South Fields will see people take part in a 5k run, walk or jog which includes a surprising twist.

Participants will find themselves faced with Europe's largest foam cannon, brightly coloured powder paint stations and much more.

On September 1, the hospice's 57th Monmouth Raft Race will take place.

Participants will paddle 6.5 miles from the Monmouth Rowing Club to Tump Farm, Whitebrook, where a festival of family-friendly entertainment awaits.

An assortment of routes will be offered on September 15 as part of the Tour de Gwent Charity Bike Rides.

Ranging from four miles to 93 miles, these routes cater to everyone from family groups to the most seasoned cyclists.

A Charity Golf Day will be held at Newport Golf Club on September 26.

Teams of four can play 18 holes for £220, with refreshments included.

Those searching for an adventurous challenge may want to enter the Swim-Kayak-SUP Challenge at Llandegfedd Reservoir on October 12.

This entails swimming, kayaking then stand-up paddleboarding, with short and long versions available.

Cardiff City Centre hosts the Cardiff Half Marathon on October 6, offering participants the chance to raise additional money for St David's Hospice Foundation.

The ’00s Music Party Night is set for October 25 at Whiteheads Sports & Social Club, including a live performance from covers band The Undecided and DJ Daryll Barnby.

And on November 14, a charity Jail & Bail event will see participants 'arrested' and 'jailed' for unusual 'crimes' in Newport Market Cells until they are able to raise a 'bail' of £795.

Last, but not least, a Christmas fair will be held at the St Pierre Hotel in Chepstow on December 1.

The festive event will run from 10am to 4pm, with a range of stalls and attractions for attendees to enjoy.