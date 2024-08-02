Anthony Williams, 41, was released from prison on Monday, July 1. Now, Gwent Police are appealing for those with more information on Mr Williams from the Cwm area, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Monday 1 July.

Anthony Williams, 41 (Image: Gwent Police)

"He received a prison sentence of two months and 20 days for the offence of threatening/disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday 7 May."

Mr Williams has known links to the Swansea area.

Those with more information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting log 2400241073, or sending a direct message to Gwent Police on social media.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.