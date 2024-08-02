Charity worker Paula Attwood-Rees attacked Jacqueline Teague and Christopher Teague in Monkswood, near Usk at 5.25pm on Thursday, May 30.

The 59-year-old defendant admitted wounding Jacqueline Teague with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Christopher Teague and aggravated burglary.

She was also convicted of a number of weapons charges.

Attwood-Rees pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, a cattle prod electric shock device, possession of offensive weapons – a saw and a shovel – and possession of a knife in public.

She further admitted assaulting an emergency worker, police officer PC Wayne Harrington, and causing criminal damage to an Audi and Renault car belonging to Jacqueline Teague.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the defendant had been involved in a dispute with her neighbours.

Earlier on the day of the violence, Attwood-Rees had been convicted at Newport Magistrates’ Court of the criminal damage of Toyota Yaris belonging to Jacqueline Teague.

She had denied the offence – committed on August 13, 2023 – but was found guilty after a trial.

After the incidents on May 30, Gwent Police released a statement in which they revealed that firearms officers had been sent to the scene.

Attwood-Rees was initially charged with attempted murder.

“We received a report of a disturbance at an address on the A472 in Monkswood at around 5.25pm on Thursday, May 30,” the statement read.

"Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A man and a woman, both aged 69, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Following her guilty pleas, the court ordered the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, remanded Attwood-Rees in custody.

He told her: “Be advised that these offences are extremely serious offences and so an immediate custodial sentence is inevitable.

“But I have ordered the preparation of pre-sentence report which we're going to the length of that sentence and the issue of the assessment of dangerousness.

“That concludes the hearing. You can go with the officers. Thank you very much.”

The defendant, of Alexandra Terrace, Monkswood is due to be sentenced on September 19.

Attwood-Rees was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Clare Wilks.