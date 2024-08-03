A NEWPORT woman accused of a serious cocaine trafficking allegation has been remanded in custody after she appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
Nabeela Kaid, 35, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug.
She is alleged to have done so in Newport between November 11, 2023 and July 8.
No plea was entered by Kaid during the hearing.
The defendant, of James Street, is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.
She was remanded in custody by District Judge Sophie Toms.
