Nabeela Kaid, 35, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug.

She is alleged to have done so in Newport between November 11, 2023 and July 8.

No plea was entered by Kaid during the hearing.

MORE NEWS: Woman faces years in prison after she admits serious charges against neighbours

The defendant, of James Street, is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.

She was remanded in custody by District Judge Sophie Toms.