Glenn White runs the Brew Monster pub on Lon Y Twyn in the town centre.

He has asked Caerphilly County Borough Council for permission to extend the opening hours for his business, The Project Bar.

Currently the business can sell alcohol from 4pm, Monday to Friday, but Mr White is seeking approval to begin sales at midday.

Closing times will “remain unchanged”, according to documents filed with the council.

The closing date for representations regarding the application is Monday August 12.