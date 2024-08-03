Alex Davies, 22, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with a number of offences.

They are:

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply cannabis

Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent

Assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer

Riding an e-bike dangerously

Riding an e-bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Using an e-bike without insurance

They were allegedly committed at Ringland Circle and Newport Central Police station on July 27.

Davies, of Halle Close, was granted conditional bail to appear before the crown court on August 23.