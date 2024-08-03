A MAN has been accused of drug dealing and attempting to cause GBH with intent to a police officer.
Alex Davies, 22, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court after being charged with a number of offences.
They are:
- Possession with intent to supply cocaine
- Possession with intent to supply cannabis
- Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent
- Assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer
- Riding an e-bike dangerously
- Riding an e-bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Using an e-bike without insurance
They were allegedly committed at Ringland Circle and Newport Central Police station on July 27.
Davies, of Halle Close, was granted conditional bail to appear before the crown court on August 23.
