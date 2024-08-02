Major delays on the Prince of Wales Bridge after incident - live

- There are 45 minute delays and four miles of heavy congestion.
- A lorry has broken down on the Prince of Wales Bridge in the roadworks.
- The affected area is the M4 eastbound between J23 and J22.
Live
