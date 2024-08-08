Hexa Finance has appointed Adrian Coles as the new commercial growth advisor to the board, who will focus on building Hexa's commercial presence in Wales.

Having spent nearly 18 years in commercial and corporate banking at NatWest, including leading the manufacturing strategy, Mr Coles has considerable experience in the sector.

Over the years, he has also provided management consultancy, leading and scaling an EdTech startup and offering help and advice to various industries.

Mr Coles is a member of the Institute of Directors and part of the business mastermind group EVO Ultra.

He also gives back to the community as a founding trustee and chairperson of The Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust.

Mr Coles said: "I am absolutely delighted to be supporting Ben Davies, Stuart Mason, Adrian Monger, and the management team at Hexa Finance with their exciting growth plans as a board advisor.

"Given their incredible journey to date, there are exciting times ahead where we are looking to build on this solid foundation and success, to widen the Hexa experience with a relationship-based approach which will importantly help industry across Wales."

Welcoming the new advisor, Hexa Finance co-founder Ben Davies said: "We’re delighted to welcome Adrian to the Hexa family, and we feel very privileged to have someone of his calibre and expertise on board.

"Adrian’s appointment makes us extremely excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, and his experience and industry connections will help significantly with our growth plans.

"We’re excited for what’s next and can’t wait for him to get started."

Mr Coles will now be helping Hexa finance in driving growth across Wales and establishing the finance company as a key player in the industry.