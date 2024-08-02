Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 28-year-old Liam Skym who has breached his licence conditions and is being recalled back to prison.

He was released from prison on Wednesday July 17, 2024, after serving a sentence of one year and four months for reckless driving.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400249231, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.