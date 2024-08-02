Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 28-year-old Liam Skym who has breached his licence conditions and is being recalled back to prison.
He was released from prison on Wednesday July 17, 2024, after serving a sentence of one year and four months for reckless driving.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400249231, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or X.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here