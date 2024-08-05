JORDAN FORD, 23, of Dan Y Darren, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent or grossly offensive telephone calls between January 22 and January 23.

CONOR GEORGE BLACKBOROW, 32, of Ashville, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding 95mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN DENT, 45, of Hammond Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after he was found guilty following a trial of drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Christchurch Road on May 5.

He must pay £1,320 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN HALL, 64, of Llanthewy Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drink at Dewsland Park Road on March 21.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CERIAN PRYCE, 43, of Downey Grove, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 28 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Burnet Road on February 5.

She must pay £280 in a fine and a surcharge.

GARETH GREEN, 41, of Aneurin Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Crumlin on February 4.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN JOHN MCGRATH, 67, of Lower Brook Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID TITFORD, 49, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on February 14.

NATHAN JOHN UGOJI, 29, of Constable Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL BRIDGES, 53, of High Cross Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on the B4591 off-slip road on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.