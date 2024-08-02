South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Road closed after crash near roundabout in valleys town - live

Live

Road closed after crash near roundabout in Rassau - live

Gwent Police
Emergency
Beaufort
By Elen Johnston

  • Emergency services are dealing with an road traffic collision between Rassau roundabout and the Garlydan Junction.
  • The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos