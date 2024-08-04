If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to https://www.rspca.org.uk/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mayo

Male, white tabby, two years old

Mayo (Image: RSPCA Wyth Sir branch)

Mayo is a confident, friendly kitty, he likes to explore and enjoys running in and out of his tunnel and playing with his feather toys. The shelter believe Mayo could be rehomed to a family with older sensible children, with no other pets.

Dandelion

Male, tabby, 0 to 3 months old

Dandelion (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

Dandelion has a sister called Clover, and the shelter would ideally like to rehome them together where they could continue to enjoy their cuddles and play time. The shelter would consider rehoming them separately.

They are described as "adorable pair" who were nervous when they first came to the shelter after being found in an allotment.

Prudence

Female, black and white with love heart nose, 9 years old

Prudence (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

Prudence came into the care of the RSPCA shelter in Newport after her owner passed away.

After being in a loving home for nine years, Prudence has stolen the hearts of the staff at the shelter with her sweet and gentle nature and love heart nose.

She is not used to children and would prefer a nice and calm environment with adult cat parents and would wish to be the only pet. Prudence will probably spend most of her time inside but would like the option to have access to a secure garden. Her favourite pass time is being fussed and showered with love which she returns to her carers in abundance.

Pinky

Female, black kitten, 3 to 6 months old

Pinky (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

Pinky is looking for her new loving home and came into the shelter's care via the inspectorate from a multi cat household. She is described as "a loving litte bug" who spends most of her time cwtching up on her foster mums lap.

Her adventurous personality comes to life when she plays with her toys and is super active. She would be able to live with a friendly dog and sensible children.

Dobby

Male, black and white kitten, 0 to 3 months old

RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch (Image: RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch)

Dobby also came into care via the inspectorate from a multi cat household.

Dobby is described as "full of life" and loves a cuddle. He also enjoys chasing around his toys in his pen. Dobby could live with children and possibly another cat.