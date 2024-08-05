The Llanelly Hill Social Welfare Centre, in the village near Abergavenny, is a registered charitable trust run by a board of trustees and supported by Monmouthshire County Council which drafts its accounts.

Those show in the 2023/24 financial year it generated £6,394 in income mostly from events held at the centre. In the previous financial year its income only totalled £3,036.

This year’s takings covered its management and maintenance costs of £6,335 – leaving it with a £59 surplus.

Monmouthshire’s head of finance Jonathan Davies told the council’s audit and governance committee the £59 was “a very modest gain”.

Due to the small size of the trust its statement of accounts don’t require a formal audit or inspection process and will now be lodged with the Charities Commission.