A COMMUNITY centre more than doubled its income from fundraising last year with just under £60 to spare when its accounts were totted up.
The Llanelly Hill Social Welfare Centre, in the village near Abergavenny, is a registered charitable trust run by a board of trustees and supported by Monmouthshire County Council which drafts its accounts.
Those show in the 2023/24 financial year it generated £6,394 in income mostly from events held at the centre. In the previous financial year its income only totalled £3,036.
This year’s takings covered its management and maintenance costs of £6,335 – leaving it with a £59 surplus.
Monmouthshire’s head of finance Jonathan Davies told the council’s audit and governance committee the £59 was “a very modest gain”.
Due to the small size of the trust its statement of accounts don’t require a formal audit or inspection process and will now be lodged with the Charities Commission.
