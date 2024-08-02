Disqualified driver Harry Cook, 29, from Newport was stopped in Usk, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “In June officers arrested the defendant after finding a large amount of cocaine, cash, cannabis and multiple phones in his property and car.

“He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, driving while disqualified, possession of criminal property and driving without insurance.”

Cook, of Bristol Street was sent to prison for five years and seven months.

After he was sentenced, the officer in the case, police staff investigator Rachel Hines, said: “Even before considering the impact of Cook’s involvement in the supply of cannabis and cocaine on the most vulnerable people in our society, he showed zero regard for the public by continuing to drive while disqualified and without insurance.

“He clearly thought he was untouchable and by supplying these drugs he is helping to perpetuate vicious cycles of misery on our communities as we know that the supply of drugs often is a direct cause to other types of offending.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our society, and we will continue to target those involved in these activities as shown by our work to bring Cook before the courts to face justice.”

If you have concerns or information about drug supply in your area, we encourage you to report it to us by calling 101, sending a direct message on Facebook or X, formerly Twitter, online at www.gwent.police.uk or via email contact@gwent.police.gov.uk.

You can also pass on details anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The defendant had been charged with possession of criminal property by having £2,391.53 in cash on Porthycarne Street, Usk when he appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.