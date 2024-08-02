Children from across Newport are coming to Friars Walk to make sandcastles and have fun with their new friends.

The beach has been set up by the following organisations: Newport Now BID, Newport Live, Friars Walk and Yellow Bus Events for anyone to enjoy.

This month-long beach event also has the backing of Newport City Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

It is a completely free way for local families to get a taste of the seaside, with the sounds of waves crashing and deck chairs lined up by the sand.

These two best friends came together with their mums (Image: Holly Morgan)

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: "Bringing the seaside into the city centre for almost all of August is a fantastic way to mark the school summer holiday season.

"The children love the beach, and there will be some surprise entertainment at different points during the month for all the family.

"Just as importantly, the beach will bring additional footfall into the city centre at a crucial time for our businesses.

"We brought the Urban Beach into the city centre for much shorter periods during the summers of 2017 and 2018 and we are grateful for the support from the council via SPF as bringing the beach in for a full month would have been impossible without this funding."

There are 50 deckchairs around the beach (Image: Holly Morgan)

The beach is staffed by 'Beach Buddies' during opening hours, and security will be in place every night.

If you and your family fancy a trip to Newport’s very own beach, it is open between 9am and 5pm every day. Deck chairs, buckets and spades are provided.

For more details on the Urban Beach and other initiatives, visit the Newport Now website.