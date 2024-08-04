Home Office figures show there were 561 rape offences recorded by Gwent Police in the year to March. Of them, 22 resulted in a charge or summons – accounting for just 3.9 percent.

Gwent Police Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin said: “Rape is one of the most complex and challenging crimes we deal with within the criminal justice system and our officers are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for victims.

“Since 2022, we have participated in Operation Soteria – a collaborative programme bringing together police services with academics to use evidence and new insight to enable forces to transform the response to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).

“Being one of the initial expansion forces within Operation Soteria, we have seen improved charge rates and significant service delivery improvements, including better relationships with partners like the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and support services for victims.

“A victim-centred approach and more effective use of bail conditions has provided additional reassurance for victims, which has increased victim satisfaction and seen the number of victims withdrawing from the criminal justice process reduce.

“Our new way of working has also seen an increase in the early arrest of suspects and an increase in custody rates and red file submissions to the CPS – where the suspect is in custody and a charging decision is needed imminently.

“The progress we’ve made through Operation Soteria is just the start and we are committed to continue improving with the support of the public and supporting victims.

“We understand that it takes a tremendous amount of courage to come forward to report sexual offence and we want to reassure that any report will be taken seriously and there is a whole range of support out there; not only from us but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.”

Rape Crisis England and Wales said increased charging rates and access to specialist sexual violence support is vital, as recent data shows rape offences took police forces the longest time to investigate and charge.

National figures across England and Wales show that 2.6% of rape offences led to a charge or summons, while the overall charge rate for all recorded offences was 6.4%.

Ciara Bergman, chief executive of Rape Crisis, said: "This data reflects what we already know: the criminal justice system must do better for victims and survivors."

"Those survivors who take the brave steps to report rape and sexual assault do so with the expectation that there will be accountability for the perpetrator. That just 2.6% of adult rape investigations result in a charge or summons is unacceptable."

She added: "With so many survivors being denied their opportunity to seek criminal justice, it's clear that the system isn't working. But we need more than a level of commitment; we need to see drastic improvements."

The Home Office said rape offences that led to a charge or court summons took the longest time to investigate, at an average of 423 days. This is compared with 55 days for violence against the person offences and 28 days for theft offences.

Of the rape offences recorded in Gwent, 66.3% were not assigned an outcome as of March, meaning they were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 13% were closed due to evidential difficulties, where the suspect was identified and the victim supported further action.

Ms Bergman added: "Increasing charging rates is vitally important, but so too is access to specialist sexual violence support.

"All survivors, whether they choose to report or not, deserve specialist support to understand the profound impacts of trauma and re-establish life after sexual violence and abuse."

She said demand for these services has reached "unprecedented levels" in recent years with 14,000 people currently on Rape Crisis waiting lists. She added long-term, sustainable funding for specialist sexual violence support and advocacy services is urgently needed.

Rape Crisis England and Wales have a 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line which is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Anyone who needs to talk can call them for free on 0808 500 2222 or visit their website to start an online chat.