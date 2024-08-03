A SERIAL shoplifter has been jailed after he stole alcohol from the store that he's banned from.
Christopher Wainfur, 38, is barred from Tesco Express on Caerleon Road in Newport after a criminal behaviour order was imposed last month.
But the defendant soon defied the ban after he walked into the shop on July 27 and stole food and alcohol worth £39.90.
Wainfur, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to theft and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.
He “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
District Judge Sophie Toms jailed Wainfur for 12 weeks, made up of six weeks for the theft and a consecutive six-week term for being in breach of the order.
The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs following his release from prison.
No order for compensation was made because there was “no loss or damage”.
