It is nestled within the charming surroundings of Pontypool, and it is full of historic features and character.

The home is ‘unlisted’ and benefits from wraparound privacy being situated in a large garden.

The guide price for this five-bedroom property that dates all the way back to the 17th century is £525,000 to £550,000 - find full details here.

It has many original features and is set on private grounds with a wraparound garden and ample parking.

The property features stone walls adding a touch of historic charm which seamlessly blends the old and new.

It includes purpose-built outbuildings which offer versatile uses, from storage to creating a home office or gym.

If a family with young children or plans to start a family are searching for a new home – this could be the perfect option.

The inside of the property

This home is a 646 sq ft detached property with five bedrooms and three bathrooms with lots of outdoor space.

Its ground floor has a kitchen/diner, storage, utility room, games room, hallway and lounge.

The kitchen and dining area (Image: Isla-Alexander, Covering Nationwide)

The kitchen dining area overlooks the picturesque garden, inviting you to enjoy the tranquil surroundings and observe the abundant wildlife.

The outside garden spaces (Image: Isla-Alexander, Covering Nationwide)

The game room and lounge gives parents a space to relax in a busy family home.

The game room and lounge (Image: Isla-Alexander, Covering Nationwide)

The first floor is homed to the five bedrooms and two of the children's bedrooms have impressive murals.

The two bedrooms for children with murals

What is the floor plan?





The floor plan of the property (Image: Isla-Alexander, Covering Nationwide)

Hallway 24.03 x 21.99 x 5.14

Kitchen 14.24 x 7.69

Dining room 11 x 14.87

Games room 14.82 (plus bay) x 18.55

Inner lobby 3.11 x 6.14

WC 5.43 x 2.7

Utility 11.85 x 5.93

Lounge 14.43 x 15.22

Sitting room 11.06 x 15.41

First floor landing 22.76 x 3.93

First floor bathroom 6.95 x 14.88

Bedroom 1 20.96 x 12.64

Ensuite 14.99 x 7.94

Bedroom 2 15.92 x 12.39

Bedroom 3 16.92 x 9.35

Bedroom 4 7.44 x 12.34

Bedroom 5 15.62 x 7.40

Where is the property located?





The home is conveniently located near the A4042 and M4 motorway ensuring easy access to road networks for daily commuting or weekend getaways.

The location of the property (Image: Isla-Alexander, Covering Nationwide)