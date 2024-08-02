The deaths of three children in Southport have led to a rise in Islamophobic attacks, with mainstream media outlets reporting that at least 35 far-right protests have been advertised online. Muslim communities across South Wales and the rest of the UK are facing the brunt of this, as riots have been described by many as "vicious," "discriminatory," and "filled with hate."

Speaking on behalf of the Gwent and wider South Wales Muslim communities, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Wales, Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, has said: "The heightened attacks on mosques during this time is a symptom of an illness, especially when the entire nation is grieving the inhumane murder of young children.

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, said "the heightened attacks on mosques during this time is a symptom of an illness, especially when the entire nation is grieving the inhumane murder of young children. (Image: James Speakman | PA Wire)

"We have issued security advice to mosques to ensure they are vigilant during this period for any dangers, whether single incidents or organised demonstrations.

"Wales has always been a diverse nation, and those seeking to take advantage of this tragedy to further their own extreme political agendas should be ostracized.

"As a nation, we mourn the young children who were killed because we share a common humanity.

"This common humanity must be cherished in times of crisis."

The issue has also been addressed by Mubarak Ali, secretary for the Islamic Society for Wales in Newport, who said: "First of all, our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent angels who tragically lost their lives and their families.

"We have experienced a small increase in abuse but we know the community supports us.

"We installed CCTV and a security system in the mosque prior to the events and Newport City Council and Gwent Police have been really good with us over the years.

"We have built up good community relations in Newport over the years and we organise inclusive, multi faith events to bring the communities together."

Addressing the wider issue of Islamophobic rhetoric in parts of the UK, Mr Ali said: "The political establishment and government need to tackle the root causes, of poverty and lack of investment in all of our communities up and down the UK.

"This includes tackling the issues around homeless, child poverty and insecure work."

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a deployment of "police forces on emergency footing" as more far-right protests are planned over the weekend in the wake of the killing of three children in Southport.

Zara Mohammed of the Muslim Council of Britain said that Muslim communities must also have a "direct relationship" with local police forces during the potential disorder.

Ms Mohammed, said: “We go by what we’ve seen already and from what online posters are saying, but it sounds like far-right thugs and mobs are going to seek to intimidate congregations and mosques.

“In Southport they were pelting stones and glass bottles, shouting Islamophobic slurs and abuse.

“So it’s likely that we may again see groups of men and thugs coming together outside of the mosques to intimidate.”