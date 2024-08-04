Bristol University student Jack O'Sullivan, who comes from Neath, has been missing since March 2 following a night out in the Hotwells area of the city.

The Find Jack campaign wrote that the circumstances surrounding his disappearance include him last being seen on CCTV trying to get a taxi home at 3:40am.

They are 'desperate' to find him, issuing a £20,000 reward to whoever manages to locate the 23-year-old student.

He was last seen wearing a khaki Barbour jacket, brown trainers, navy blue chinos and a cream knit jumper.

The website states: “It is now over 100 days since Jack O'Sullivan went missing on March 2nd, 2024, following a night out in Hotwells, Bristol.”

“Jack, having attempted to get a taxi home, was last seen on CCTV on the morning of March 2 at approximately 3.40am, walking up the Bennett Way slip road heading back towards Hotwells.

“Jack's phone was still active and placed him at an address at 5.40 am in the Granby Hill area.

“His phone continued to be live on the network until 6:44 am. Nothing has been seen or heard of Jack since the early hours of that morning.

“Despite the authorities’ efforts, the investigation has hit a standstill, leaving his family desperate for answers.”

His mum Catherine O'Sullivan, from Neath, has described the past five months since her son's disappearance as 'unimaginable'.

“I can't understand how someone hasn't seen something," she said.

If you have any footage corresponding with the period that Jack was in the area, please report this to the Police by calling 101 and provide the reference number 5224055172.

Other ways you can help include sharing the appeal on social media, or by donating to the GoFundMe on the findjackosullivan.co.uk website.

To keep up to date with the search, you can follow the Find Jack O'Sullivan Facebook page.