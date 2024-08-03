There are set to be a more than 200 mobile speed cameras out and about across south Wales during August including a number on the M4.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
Seven common speed camera myths
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in August.
Mobile speed cameras in South Wales during August
Motorists will need to keep an eye out for a host of mobile speed cameras set to be active across south Wales this month.
To see the location of all the mobile speed cameras set to be active in south Wales during August, see the GoSafe safety camera location search map here.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- How do you know if a speed camera caught you? Find out if there's a way to check
- Do speed cameras have to be painted yellow and must they be visible?
- Do police cars have speed cameras? Motoring expert reveals the answer
There will speed cameras on major roads including the M4, A48 and A483.
There will also be one set up by the toll plaza westbound near the Prince of Wales Bridge and on Porthkerry Road by the Cardiff Airport.
The map also outlines the location of all the fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras as well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here