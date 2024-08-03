Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Seven common speed camera myths

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in August.

Mobile speed cameras in South Wales during August

Motorists will need to keep an eye out for a host of mobile speed cameras set to be active across south Wales this month.

To see the location of all the mobile speed cameras set to be active in south Wales during August, see the GoSafe safety camera location search map here.

There will speed cameras on major roads including the M4, A48 and A483.

There will also be one set up by the toll plaza westbound near the Prince of Wales Bridge and on Porthkerry Road by the Cardiff Airport.

The map also outlines the location of all the fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras as well.