A MAN accused of growing 300 cannabis plants at a house in Newport has appeared at the city’s magistrates' court.

Hygert Marku has been charged with producing the class B drug at a property at Ogmore Crescent in the Bettws area following his arrest on Wednesday, July 31.

Marku's next court appearance will be a hearing at Newport Crown Court which is due to take place on Thursday, August 29.

In the meantime, Marku, who is 23, was remanded in custody after being refused bail.