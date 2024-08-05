A MAN accused of growing 300 cannabis plants at a house in Newport has appeared at the city’s magistrates' court.
Hygert Marku has been charged with producing the class B drug at a property at Ogmore Crescent in the Bettws area following his arrest on Wednesday, July 31.
Marku's next court appearance will be a hearing at Newport Crown Court which is due to take place on Thursday, August 29.
In the meantime, Marku, who is 23, was remanded in custody after being refused bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article