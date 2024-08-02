At 1.03pm, Gwent Police posted on X to confirm the road had closed and emergency services were at the scene of the incident.

In their post, Gwent Police said: “Emergency services are dealing with an RTC at Rassau roundabout to the Garlydan Junction.

“The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”

The two-vehicle road crash took place around 11am and involved two cars, a Toyota Yaris, and a Volvo CX40 R.

Police officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident.

An occupant from the Toyota received treatment at the scene, while the driver of the Volvo a 47-year-old man from Brynmawr was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, confirmed Gwent Police.

At around 3pm on their Facebook page, Gwent Police confirmed the road had been reopened and thanked the public for their patience.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4281 near Rassau roundabout at around 11am on Friday 2 August.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The collision involved two cars: a Toyota Yaris and a Volvo CX40 R.

"An occupant from the Toyota received treatment at the scene while the driver of the Volvo, a 47-year-old man from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences and remains in police custody at this time."