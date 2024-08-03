A stinger device and TPAC tactic were used to prevent the pursuit entering a busy town.

A stinger device allows officers to impede or stop the movement of a wheeled vehicle by puncturing their tires.

The driver has been arrested for multiple offences, confirmed Gwent Police in their post on Twitter.

Police have not named the town where the incident occurred.

In the post on X, Gwent Police said: "More joint work with @swpolice Roads Policing last night to safely stop a stolen car🚘.

"Stinger device & TPAC tactics used to prevent the pursuit entering a busy town 🦔. Driver arrested for multiple offences."