There will be over 16 independent stalls with all things spiritual, well-being and self-care between 11am and 4pm tomorrow (Sunday, August 4).

The event has a £1 entry with free entry for under 16s and goody bags for the first 100 people.

Kate Watkins and the event last year (Image: Kate Watkins)

Kate Watkins, of Abercarn, who runs Cariad Events Cymru and organised the event, said: “I love the White Hut, it is my favourite one to do. It has a real community feel to it.

“I love spirituality. I think spirituality and spirituality is quite relevant and people are starting to look after themselves more.

“I want people to come in, see what’s available, and realize what self-care can actually look like.”

You can expect psychics, tarot card readers, healers, therapists, crystals/jewellery, crafts, a raffle, refreshments and a kid's corner and crafts table.

“I always set up a kid’s craft area. I have kids myself, so I know what it is like trying to take kids to events and it allows parents to have the chance to look around themselves,” she added.

The kids craft area has been made possible through donations from GPK Carpet Cleaning, a local business in Blackwood.

Where is the event?





The location of the event (Image: Google)

What exhibitors will be at the event?





There will be around 16 stalls at the spiritual event, these include but are not limited to:

Bramble of the Barn Bakery

Hidden Treasures

Jacobs Boutique XO

The Energy Witch

Scensations

Crystal Bloom

Jacobs Boutique XO (Image: Jacobs Boutique XO)

Rhiannon Lewis, 33, owner of Jacobs’ Boutique XO, said: “I’m excited about the event, it’s always a great atmosphere. A wonderful turnout and lovely energy.

“I feel like niche type fares are perfect for small businesses to get seen, noticed and to find new clients and make new connections.

“Small businesses rely on word of mouth in such a competitive world and these markets support that model.

“I’ve been running my business for 8 years, alongside my fashion brand I also have an embroidery and print company and a digital marketing agency.

“I’m passionate about business and for me the Fayres support all 3 of my businesses in the local community.”

Scentsations Candles

Scentsations Candles (Image: Scentsations Candles) Rebecca Wallace, owner of Scentsations Candles said: "I look forward to these beautiful events, meeting both old and new customers."

