The event is organised by the not-for-profit group Caldicot Town Team will be held on Friday, August 16 from 10am till 4pm

On their website, they said: "'The Really Wild Show' is a one-of-a-kind event that aims to educate and entertain visitors of all ages.

"From majestic birds of prey soaring through the sky to mischievous penguins waddling around, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

"The interactive exhibits and live demonstrations will provide a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with some of nature’s most fascinating creatures."

There will be range of wildlife including penguins, crocodiles, vultures, birds of prey, creepy crawlies, snakes, and even adorable pygmy hedgehogs.

Penguins

Families will have the chance to observe the playful creatures as they waddle and weave their way through the exhibit.

A penguin (Image: Caldicot Town Team)

Crocodiles

If you are feeling brave, you can come face to face with crocodiles and learn from experienced handlers about their strength and agility.

Those attending will also have the chance to have photographs taken with these incredible creatures.

Crocodile (Image: Caldicot Town Team)

Vultures and birds of prey

You’ll get the chance to learn how the essential scavengers, vultures, clean up the environment by feeding on carrion.

Expert falconers will showcase how majestic eagles to nimble falcons are impressive hunters.

Vulture (Image: Caldicot Town Team)

Creepy crawlies

Are you scared of spiders, cockroaches, or lizards?

Those who are brave will get the chance to see dozens of amazing creepy crawlies and tiny creatures and learn about their important roles in our habitat.

Snake (Image: Caldicot Town Team)

Pygmy hedgehogs

Visitors will get the chance to see these adorable prickly creatures full of personality and learn about their habits and behaviours.

There will also be a games room, food options, and fun fair rides available for all the family to enjoy.

Where is the event being held?





The event is taking place in the town centre at the address 43 Newport Road, Caldicot, United Kingdom, NP26 4BQ.

The location of the event (Image: Google)