South Wales Police have issued a dispersal order in Cardiff for the next 24 hours.
The section 35 dispersal order in the area around Mermaid Quay and the Senedd gives officers with discretionary powers to disperse individuals or groups causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to others.
It comes as protests take place in cities across Britain with fears that clashes between far-right and anti-racism campaigners could spill over into rioting, such as that seen in Sunderland on Friday evening.
The measure is due to remain in place until 9am tomorrow.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Our priority is the safety and well-being of the public.
“We use section 35 when necessary to prevent escalating situations and ensure a safe environment for everyone.
“The section 35 is in place as a preventative measure, however failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.”
What area is affected?
