A Blue Badge can help people park closer to their destination (as the driver or passenger) if they are disabled with a severe mobility problem, have a non-visible condition or a disability causing them to struggle with journeys.

Whether you have just applied for one for the first time or you have had one for a few years, you might be wondering how long Blue Badges last – let’s find out about the rules.

Currently, it costs up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland for a Blue Badge.

UK Passport Renewal Guide

However, it’s free in Wales.

It’s important to note you must reapply for a Blue Badge before your current one expires.

If you have a Blue Badge in the UK, it will last for three years before you need to apply for a new one.

How to apply or renew a Blue Badge in the UK

Firstly, if it’s time to apply or renew your Blue Badge, you will need a recent digital photo showing your head and shoulders, as outlined on the government website.

You’ll also need a photo or scan of your:

proof of identity (such as a birth certificate, passport or driving licence)

proof of address (such as a Council Tax bill or government letter)

proof of benefits (if you get any)

Other information you need to know for your Blue Badge application includes:

your National Insurance number (if you have one)

the details of your current Blue Badge (if you’re reapplying)

Do you get a reminder for Blue Badge renewal?





Getting a reminder for a Blue Badge that needs to be renewed will depend on what local authority you are part of.

Recommended reading:

For example, Lincolnshire County Council says Blue Badge holders will receive a reminder to renew weeks before it expires.

Hull City Council reports it will no longer issue reminders, similar to Derbyshire County Council.

Whereas Nottingham County Council explains it will write to Blue Badge holders approximately six weeks before their badge is about to expire.