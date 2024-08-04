South Wales Argus
Burst water main closes busy road in Newport - LIVE

Burst water main behind road closure in Newport - LIVE

By Elen Johnston

  • Chepstow Road, Newport is currently closed between Cats Ash Road and the roundabout close to Springs Health Club.
  • Diversions are in place - police ask the public to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.

