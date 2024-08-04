The 30-year-old was last seen near his home address on the morning of Wednesday (July 31) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Marcus is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and Burberry sliders.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

"Marcus is urged to get in touch with us."