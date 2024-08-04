Jason Maber, 50, died following the collision between a Vauxhall car and a lorry on the route between the Efail Isaf and Llantwit Fadre roundabouts at around 9.55am.

The family of Mr Maber, who came from Talbot Green, has paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

In a statement issued through South Wales Police, they said: “Jason was so loved by all the family. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, father and partner.

"We are all still in shock and haven’t even begun to come to terms with his loss.

"We already know he will leave a massive void in so many lives that can simply never be filled.

"Jason loved his music especially Punk and alternative bands and classed himself as an environmentalist.

"He was passionate about recycling, saving the planet and animal rights.

"He was such a kind person who cared full-time for his partner but also gave so much to the local community.

"We are so grateful to all the emergency services who tried to help him at the scene and anyone else who stopped to assist.

"It brings us comfort knowing that he wasn’t alone”.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash camera footage who may have seen the collision or events leading up to it to contact us."

Anyone with information about the collision on the morning on Thursday, August 1 should call 101 and quote reference number 2400256081 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.