The festival, which has won awards for its sustainable practices, showcased more than 150 bands, performers and speakers.

It kicked off on Friday with events and activities carrying through the weekend at Piercefield Park.

Green Gathering 2024 (Image: Nathan Eaton-Baudains)

Various performances were held across seven music and spoken word stages all powered by solar energy – perfect for the weekend of sunshine.

There were solo artistes, global grooves, psychedelic sounds, folk tunes, radical punk, politically conscious singer-songwriters, swing, dance, ska, reggae, rap, and cabaret – and so much more.

Green Gathering 2024 (Image: Nathan Eaton-Baudains)

For families, there was a kids’ area for children to play, learn and explore at the festival.

There were lots of stalls selling vegetarian and vegan food, handmade and vintage goods, and locally made beers, ciders, mead, and cocktails with foraged ingredients.

Green Gathering 2024 (Image: Nathan Eaton-Baudains)

The enchanted woods allowed people to connect with art and nature and those seeking to socialise could meet at the Trad Village and Green Gathering Grove.

There was a Healing Circle where festivalgoers could go to get massages and do yoga to relax.

To make the festival safe and accessible they provided assisted access services, consultations with a medical herbalist, sexual health signposting, a tea party in the Women’s Tent, a sharing circle at the Queer Dome, and mobility support in the Assisted Access field etc.

A resources hub had lots of off-grid knowledge, a crafts area offered heritage arts and expert makers, and a campaigns field helped people learn how to make a difference.

Green Gathering 2024 (Image: Nathan Eaton-Baudains)

Those who love films were able to listen to a line-up of leading thinkers and film makers at the Speakers’ Forum and Radical Cinema.

If you are interested in applying for trading stalls and non-commercial stalls/installations applications for 2025 open in early December.