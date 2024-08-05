In May 2024, the popular outdoor mini-golf course was forced to close after vandals burnt down the kiosk.

The kiosk that was damaged in the fire had to be removed for safety reasons, but the owners have now secured a new container.

Vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage following the fire that burned down the kiosk. (Image: Laura Skinner/Newsquest)

The Tredegar Park Mini Golf originally opened the June before by Laura Skinner and her husband Stephen.

The business had been hugely successful with park visitors before it was destroyed in a fire started by vandals.

“When it happened, we were distraught. We had so many plans for it – we wanted to make 18 holes,” said co-owner Stephen Skinner.

When do they plan to reopen?





It plans to re-open on September 9, 2024, on the same day Tredegar Park is celebrating the opening of its new splash pad!

Stephen who grew up in the valleys, said: “I am both excited and nervous. It has been two and a half months off.

“We have a couple of things we are going to build in the container itself. It is nice to be back, and we have had a lot of people asking when we plan to reopen.

“We are trying to keep our prices really cheap compared to our competitors. We understand what it is like for residents in the area."

Stephen, Laura and their children (Image: Supplied)

He recalled how members of the public had helped their business in their time of need with donations.

“The community is so fantastic and supportive. We have kept them up to date and there is a real sense of community.”

Where is Tredegar Park Mini Golf?





It is located in Tredegar Park in Newport not too far from the new splash play area.

The location of the business (Image: Google)