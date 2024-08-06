ALEXANDER WEBB, 32, of St Julians Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRETT DANIEL LEWIS, 39, of Somerset Road, Newport must pay £431 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEAN GRAY-EDWARDS, 18, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Yard Coal Rise, Blackwood on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRY PAUL AUSTIN BLACKWELL, 44, of Neuadd Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG LEWIS, 39, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on February 9.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SOPHIA HOPPIS, 34, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing seven bottles of whisky worth £134.50 from Tesco, Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool on June 26.

She was ordered to pay £134.50 compensation.

CHRISTOPHER HALE, aged 40, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL WILKINS, 52, of Garfield Street, Blackwood was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on Bloomfield Road on July 12.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.

CRAIG TURRELL, 48, of, Railway Street, Llanhilleth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATE JONES, 45, of Candwr Park, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BENJAMIN ROY LIGHT, 34, of Pentwyn Lane, Penallt, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELVYN ALAN PAUL WILLIAMS, 63, of Clos Tir Y Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.