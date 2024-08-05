Andrew Morrish and Amanda Wilkes were charged after a large amount of cannabis was found at a property in Albert Avenue, Maindee on Monday, June 17.

Morrish has admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property and Wilkes permitting the use of premises for the supply/attempt/offer to supply cannabis.

At the time of their arrest, Gwent Police said: “Officers on patrol in the Maindee area of Newport witnessed a suspected drug deal on Albert Avenue at around 1.45pm on Monday, June 17.

“We arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis – and seized a mobile phone.

“Our officers then carried out a search of a residential address in Albert Avenue, Maindee where they seized drugs with an estimated street value of £290,000, a quantity of cash and an electric bike.

“At the address, we arrested a 59-year-old woman.”

The defendants are due to be sentenced on September 6 after they appeared before Judge Lucy Crowther at Cardiff Crown Court.

Morrish, 40, was remanded in custody while Wilkes, 59, granted conditional bail after she had previously been remanded in custody.