South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Main road through Newport closed for a second day with burst water main

Live

Welsh Water: burst main shuts busy road in Newport

Traffic
Transport
Newport
By Holly Morgan

  • Locals have confirmed that Chepstow Road is still closed due to a burst water main causing flooding in the area. It has been closed since early yesterday morning.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos