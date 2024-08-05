Main road through Newport closed for a second day with burst water main

Live Welsh Water: burst main shuts busy road in Newport Traffic Transport Newport By Holly Morgan Share Locals have confirmed that Chepstow Road is still closed due to a burst water main causing flooding in the area. It has been closed since early yesterday morning. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
