Sparkle, the charity partner of the Serennu Children's Centre, organised the event which featured at least 20 diverse games and activities and was attended by Newport mayor, Councillor Ray Mogford.

Stalls were held by companies such as the Drago Lounge, and organisations including the Gwent Dragons, Gwent Police and Circus of Positivity added extra excitement to the day.

Sparkle is a charity supporting children and young people in Gwent with disabilities and developmental difficulties.

The aim is to offer these children childhood experiences and equal access to opportunities, activities, and community services, like any other youngster and their family.

The Circus of Positivity was on hand to provide activities (Image: Sparkle)

However, many community events are often inaccessible for the children whom Sparkle supports, due to issues such as physical accessibility, sensory sensitivities, and social stigmas.

These barriers can make social events overwhelming, leading families to forgo experiences crucial for the personal growth and development of their children.

Sparkle events create a familiar, understanding environment, with volunteers aware of diverse family needs.

Every activity is fully accessible, allowing parents and siblings of children with complex needs to participate and enjoy the day together as a family.

Cerys Barton enjoyed the fun day (Image: Sparkle)

Claire Barton, parent of 17-year-old Cerys Barton, said: "Above all, this is a place of safety and familiarity.

"All of the families here are united by similar experiences and perspectives, having been through similar situations.

"Moments of tension are met with understanding rather than judgement, which isn't always the case in the outside world."

Sparkle put on the fun day (Image: Sparkle)

Cllr Mogford, who declared Sparkle one of his charities of the year, said: "We are grateful to Sparkle for inviting us to their fun day.

"It’s been a lovely morning, and witnessing the joy of all the families has been genuinely uplifting.

"Today’s event has been remarkable, not just for the interesting people we’ve met, but the new appointments that have come out of it, paving the way for future closely-related opportunities to get involved with.

"We eagerly anticipate the next Sparkle event."