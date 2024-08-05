The Money Saving Expert is urging any pensioners with an income of £235 or less a week to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

In the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, Martin Lewis said: “If you're age 66+ with income under £235/wk, DON'T STALL, JUST CALL.

“You can check if you're due Pension Credit via web or phone. So don't stall, just call.

"Actually we say call, but try www.gov.uk/pension-credit first if you can (the rhyme for online isn't as good). If not, call the helpline on 0800 99 1234 (N. Ireland 0808 100 6165).

“Now, just to be more accurate, if your income is under £218 a week (£333 for a couple), you are very LIKELY to get Pension Credit, as this is the level of the full state pension it is meant to top up.

"If your income is £218 to £235 a week (£333 to £350 for a couple), there's a chance you'll get it, and generally it's higher if you claim certain disability benefits or have caring responsibilities.

"So if this is you, it's worth checking. In fact, in some circumstances you could get it even with higher income, but above these levels, it's much less likely, so we don't want to give false hope.”

Martin Lewis has previously teamed up with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), to raise awareness of Pension Credit.

At that time, he said: “It’s a tragedy that up to a million low income pensioners who’ve paid into the system for years are missing out on what can be a crucial financial top up.

“And even those only due thruppence from it should still claim as Pension Credit is the key gateway benefit that opens the door to many other entitlements – including council tax reductions, free TV licences (if age over 75) dental and optical support and more.”

What is Pension Credit?





It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.