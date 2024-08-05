Glan Llyn Primary School, located on Bessemer Drive in Newport, received a visit from Estyn inspectors in May 2024 after establishing itself in September 2019, where the school has been praised for prioritising wellbeing and setting out a curriculum which is "engaging, relevant and planned well."

Jo Richards, headteacher at Glan Llyn Primary School, said in the final summer newsletter that the school has had a "very successful year," where children have continued to impress the staff with their determination and perseverance.

Glan Llyn Primary School had its first Estyn inspection in May 2024 (Image: Google Maps)

The primary school opened its doors in 2019 under a 'growing school' model for the first few years and now open to full capacity with 412 pupils on roll. The school also has a 48-place nursery and two dedicated learning resource base classes for pupils with additional learning needs.

The vision for the school, according to the prospectus, is "to establish a nurturing and respectful learning community which has a strong, inclusive ethos, and where a culture of positivity, enthusiasm and aspiration prevails for all and where excellence is standard."

In the Estyn report, staff were praised for creating a 'highly inclusive ethos' where pupil wellbeing is kept at the heart of what they do, which then translates to a cohesive working relationship between pupils and staff.

Pupils at Glan Llyn Primary School in Newport getting to grips with instruments bought, following a donation from developer St Modwen (Image: File)

The success of Glan Llyn Primary School has also been attributed to the headteacher, Mrs Jo Richards, who is hailed for providing "robust leadership" while setting high expectations for herself, staff, and the pupils.

The team of Estyn inspectors noted that children behave well and treat each other and adults with "respect and courtesy."

Students with additional learning needs (ALN) are also seen to "make good progress" with their education.

The curriculum has been commended for being engaging, relevant and planned well, while teachers and support staff provide "high levels of support" to all pupils with the aim of developing literacy and numeracy skills.

17 per cent of pupils are eligible for free school meals over a three-year average, while the national average in primary schools is almost 24 per cent.

Another factor which has contributed to the school's success is staff setting clear objectives and using "a range of experiences to engage pupils’ interest and enthusiasm," resulting in pupils successfully focusing on their learning and attending school regularly.

The full Estyn inspection report can be found on the Estyn website.