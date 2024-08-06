The transformation of an arts and crafts stable into a home for an extended multi-generational family won the Gold Medal for Architecture at the 2024 National Eisteddfod.

Architects Claire Priest and Ben Crawley from Studio Brassica dedicated two years to the Plas Hendy project near Raglan, Monmouthshire.

Their work faced several challenges, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in material shortages.

They also had to pause construction until pheasant eggs were laid near their planned worksite.

Despite these hurdles, the duo, both alumni of Cardiff University's Welsh School of Architecture, were overjoyed to scoop the award, adding to their growing collection from this project.

Ms Priest said: "We’re a bit shocked, it’s not something we expected at all and we’re very excited and looking forward to seeing our work in the exhibition at the Eisteddfod."

This was the first time their company, founded in London in 2019, presented work at the National Eisteddfod.

The medal is awarded by the National Eisteddfod team in association with the Royal Society of Welsh Architects and the Welsh Design Commission.

It celebrates the cultural importance of architecture and recognises architects who meet the highest design standards.

The design included a mechanism to allow for privacy with the large glass windows (Image: Llun Francesco Montaguti)

Their awarded project involved the renovation and extension of a Grade II listed stable block.

Originally constructed in 1906 by Charles and Molly Crawley, the stable housed horses, a carriage house and a tool room, parts of which had fallen into disrepair and required extensive renovation.

Mr Crawley, a relative of the original builders, said: "As an extended multi-generational family group, the need for more accommodation prompted the renovation of the stable block."

Working with the original architecture, they integrated modern conveniences whilst maintaining the building's character.

Ms Priest explained the problems they had to solve along the way. She said: "One question was how to deal with the significant amount of glass in the building.

"The answer was a privacy screen and sun shading device. We worked with local metal workers to produce the louvres which open and close using a mechanism simple gear.

"The system is controlled manually using a cart wheel we found in Swansea."

Their impressive work has already been recognised as they won four awards from the Royal Society of Architects in Wales this year, including Small Project of the Year and the Architect Project award for Ms Priest.