Owner and Founder of Wilson and Bay, Jonathon, said this new venture is something he had dreamt of since growing up in St Julians.

“We are so proud to be opening a brand-new store on Caerleon Road. It is actually quite hard for me to express the gratitude to our loving and loyal customers, our staff and everyone who’s helped Wilson and Bay grow.

“Caerleon Road marks a special opening for me personally too, being from the local area of St Julians and growing up dreaming of one day opening on this street.

“To turn that into reality just feels unreal.”

Jonathon has visions to turn Caerleon Road into a buzzing hub for socialisation, eateries and good coffee.

“Caerleon Road might seem just like a trip to the Spar, but my vision s to make it a coffee emporium, a street with true artisan coffee and a place to drink, eat and, meet and stay social.

“Coffee has the potential to help breathe new light into communities, give people reason to get out and meet people.

“We are almost ready to open and will be confirming the opening date as soon as we can.”

Wilson and Bay already have a popular food and coffee van, with a good sized seating area at Christchurch Viewpoint.

Many people have expressed their excitement of this new opening on Facebook, due to loving their other location so much.

To get opening updates, you can follow their page on Facebook.

In the meantime, their Christchurch Viewpoint location opens from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6.30pm and every Sunday between 9am and 6.30pm.