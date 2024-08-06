For the first time, there will be a Pride event taking place in the town centre on August 10 from 11am to 5pm.

The community hub, TogetherWORKS, will host the celebration with the parade touring through the shopping centre.

In an unusual move for Pride, the transgender and gender non-conforming group, Queerspace, will take the lead.

Fifi Fierce will present acts consisting of bands, choirs and drag performances.

A bustling market place will feature businesses and community groups, plus food, drinks and even yoga and massage workshops.

The event also introduces ‘Out of the Closet’, a chance for attendees to experiment with gender swapping their clothes.

With a turnout of up to a thousand expected, everyone is invited to take part in the celebration.