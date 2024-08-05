Central to the event - taking place in Pontypridd - is the crown, a prestigious award given to a poet who has crafted a series of poems comprising up to 250 lines on the subject ‘Atgof’ which means ‘reminder’.

The crown, along with a £750 cash prize, has been generously funded by the children and staff of Ysgol Garth Olwg.

Elan Rhys Rowlands, who has designed the crown, works at Cardiff Bay with Neil Rayment's company.

She said: "It is a privilege to be part of something as big as the Eisteddfod is at the heart of our history as a nation, and the experience of creating the crown has been really great.

"The celebration of the town's heritage and its importance was the history of the language and our culture is a core part of the project."

She added that she hoped people would like the way they have incorporated the anthem into the crown's design.

Ms Rowlands' journey to designing the crown began with a win in a jewellery creation competition while at school.

This victory propelled her towards a degree in jewellery design from Birmingham.

The 2024 National Eisteddfod crown (Image: Aled Llywelyn)

Since establishing her career with Neil Rayment in Cardiff, she has been busy crafting a collection of Santes Dwynwen's jewellery alongside the crown.

She shares that some 'off-cuts' from the crown have been fashioned into a unique collection of rings, earrings, and necklaces which will also be for sale at the Eisteddfod.

Her design for the crown captures the musical history of the area by using small pieces of pure silver, fashioned into sound waves derived from the anthem.

She meticulously cut more than 160 pieces of silver, creating a 'bridge' structure in line with the spirit of the Old Bridge, visually highlighting connection and journey.

The Nod Cyfrin, the symbol of Gorsedd Cymru, adorns the front of the Crown, centring the Eisteddfod’s title as its focal point.

Ms Rowlands added: "The experience of working on the National Eisteddfod's Crown so early in my career has been completely special.

"I can't thank Neil Rayment's company enough for all the support over the last few months. It is an invaluable start for me as an apprentice to be taught by a craftsman who has 30 years of significant experience in the industry."